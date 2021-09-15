Wednesday’s Headlines: The Best and Worst of De Blasio Edition

As predicted, Tuesday was “Tale of Two de Blasios” day in New York.

On the Jekyll side, the mayor crowed at his morning press conference about the opening of the protected bike path on the Brooklyn Bridge roadway, a major achievement that, of course, everyone covered:

The Daily News focused on the win for cyclists and pedestrians.

The Post focused on the boom in urban cycling that precipitated the new lane.

Not a word from the Times.

amNY pointed out that Mayor de Blasio was supposed to attend (and ride), but did not.

Gothamist’s coverage was the most comprehensive, pointing out the flaws of the lane, and providing much-needed context.

The full Streetsblog team — aka the Best Damn Street Reporting Team in the World — attended the inaugural ride. This reporter videotaped his entire seven-minute crossing, if you want to watch:

Here it is, our old man editor's historic first ride on the new Brooklyn Bridge protected bike lane (he's fourth behind DOT Commissioner Hank Gutman, speeding away on an e-bike). Do not adjust your screens — this is not slow motion (that's just his speed). https://t.co/IBFn3QU9Hp — Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) September 14, 2021

Of course, you gotta take the good with the bad. Mayor de Blasio’s Mr. Hyde side was under fire all day, with two rallies featuring ghost strollers to symbolize the death of 3-month-old Apolline Mong-Guillemin, whose death was preventable if only the mayor and his agencies did their jobs, as Streetsblog reported. Transportation Alternatives organized the rallies — a morning event at City Hall and a bigger rally in Union Square.

The Post covered the City Hall event.

Not a word from the Times.

Triple-duty Duggan at amNY covered both rallies.

Gothamist also covered both rallies and again provided great context, including the current year death toll: 189, compared to 150 at the same time last year.

Streetsblog reporter Dave Colon put the day’s events in perspective:

On the same day that the mayor is supposed to cut the ribbon on the Brooklyn Bridge bike lane, advocates are rallying in front of City Hall to decry “go-nowhere task forces” and what the say is the mayor’s failures on Vision Zero pic.twitter.com/SeKbVgDnqo — Good Idea Dave (@DaveCoIon) September 14, 2021

It all comes against the backdrop of how our city is figuratively choking on cars right now. We all remember that last year, during the pandemic, when car volumes were way down, de Blasio was warned repeatedly that he needed to take steps — like those taken by Paris and London — to make sure car ownership and use didn’t soar when the pandemic started to subside.

He ignored those warnings, and now the quality of life in neighborhoods across the city is being stolen by car drivers; we are not merely talking about the danger represented by 3,000-pound vehicles moving at 30 miles per hour on our residential streets, but the way that the existence of cars prevents us from letting our kids go out and play, or hang out with friends; how car drivers steal all the public space, including the travel lanes and the curbside lanes for the movement or free storage of their private vehicles; how our very city is designed around the selfishness of the car driver.

How bad is the carmageddon? Well, yesterday, Gov. Hochul trumpeted new ridership numbers for the MTA’s subway and commuter rail operations, which hit a post-pandemic milestone of 2.77 million riders on the first day of school on Monday. Sounds good right? Wrong: On the first day of school in 2019, the subway carried 5.74 million passengers, or more than double, according to our friends in the MTA press shop.

So even if millions of people are working from home, or biking, walking or taking the bus to work, that still leaves scores of thousands in cars, causing gridlock, endangering our kids, filling our lungs with a grimy taste of failure. (amNY also found the ridership numbers newsworthy, in a glass half-full kinda way.)

OK, off the soapbox. Time for the news: