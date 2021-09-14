Around and a Roundy: Listen to these Tickets!

A driver with 91 speed-camera and red-light tickets hit and killed a 3-month-old baby girl in Brooklyn on Saturday — and no one can understand how a driver with 91 speed-camera and red-light tickets, and multiple license suspensions, was still on the road to hit and kill a 3-month-old baby girl in Brooklyn.

The mayor doesn’t even know, telling reporters on Tuesday (three days after he was first asked about it) that he’ll have to get back to them with details of why his administration has failed to implement the only existing law designed to hold the most reckless drivers accountable by requiring them to take an in-person safety class or have their car seized.

“But I want to find out why this didn’t happen on a timely basis and get you a strong clear answer because I’m a believer in more stringent penalties,” he said. “But it depends on our city agencies following through properly.”

The city’s failure, however, is just one of many screw-ups that did not keep Tyrik Mott off the road, as Streetsblog’s Julianne Cuba reported on Tuesday. Many other agencies and people didn’t do the right thing by Mott’s victim, Apolline Mong-Guillemin, which is the kernel of righteousness at the heart of today’s cartoon.

