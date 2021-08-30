Monday’s Headlines: Big Day for Transportation Edition

Today will be a busy day for transportation nerds all over the tri-state area (looking at you, Streetsblog crew):

First, the city restriction of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway from three lanes to two in both directions will go into effect between the Brooklyn Bridge and Atlantic Avenue, days after workers restriped the crumbling highway. The lane constrictions are part of the de Blasio administration’s plan to leave the repair of the roadway to Mayor Adams’s successor (as Streetsblog reported back when the “plan” was announced). All the news for BQE users is on the DOT website here, with coverage by amNY and Gothamist.

Also on Monday, the MTA will add more than 100 trains to its weekday schedule on Metro-North, which will bring weekday service up to about 82 percent of its pre-pandemic level. Weekend service is also being restored to full pre-pandemic conditions. All the details are on the MTA website here. The Times offered a broad overview of the commuter railroads’ struggles.

In other news: