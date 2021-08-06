Cops Say They Have Nabbed ‘Scooter’ Rider Who Killed Actor on UWS

Cops say they have arrested the hit-and-run “scooter” user who struck and killed actor Lisa Banes in June on the Upper West Side.

In a 1 a.m. statement on Friday, the NYPD said Brian Boyd, 26, who lives on Amsterdam Avenue near the June 4 crash site, had been arrested hours earlier and charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash and failure to yield to a pedestrian — in this case, the “Gone Girl” actor who had reportedly stepped into the crosswalk of 64th Street with the light before being slammed by Boyd.

No details were released, but the Post reported that patrol cops from the 20th Precinct recognized Boyd from a “Wanted” poster (cops had heretofore not released such a poster to the public).

Cops have provided only the basic details about the 6:30 p.m. crash that led to Banes’s death; even on Friday, they could not say what kind of device Boyd was allegedly riding when they say he struck Boyd.

“Unknown scooter possibly electric,” police told Streetsblog in identical statements.

In any event, the crash has led to several proposals that would toughen the penalties for leaving the scene of a fatal crash, though, as the NYPD charges late on Thursday show, it is already a crime to do that.

Banes, who lived in Los Angeles, was in New York visiting friends. She is best known for her role as the mother of a missing woman in “Gone Girl,” but she also appeared in “One Life to Live,” and “Nashville,” and played opposite Tom Cruise in the seminal film “Cocktail.”