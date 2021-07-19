Monday’s Headlines: More Municipal Hypocrisy Edition

Et tu, Justin Brannan?

Late Friday afternoon, the New York Post’s Sam Raskin reported that the Bay Ridge Council member has racked up at least 16 school-zone speeding tickets, including six violations over the last five months. Brannan, who has been a reliable advocate for safer streets and who scolds reckless drivers on Twitter (“Slow the F down“), also displayed his city-issued placard while illegally parking his 2013 Ford SUV on Thursday, according to the tabloid.

“Although I was driving much more than normal during the pandemic, there’s no excuse and I take full responsibility,” Brannan told the Post. “All of us who use cars need to slow down, be more aware, and do better to keep our streets safe. I continue to support expanding cameras in school zones, and will take this opportunity to improve my own behavior behind the wheel.”

Sadly, Brannan is in august company. As Streetsblog reported last month, Eric Adams has racked up 15 speeding camera tickets on his city-issued vehicle since 2019, and has a total of 40 traffic violations since he became Brooklyn borough president in 2014. (The mayor-in-waiting admitted that it didn’t look good: “I can’t be an advocate about stopping vehicle crashes, and my drivers are speeding.”) The Post also exposed Brad Lander’s rough driving record this spring — eight speeding violations in five years, plus a slew of parking tickets — and the future comptroller answered in Streetsblog with an apology and a promise to relinquish his city placard.

“Privileges often encourage worse behavior,” Lander wrote in his mea culpa, which doubles as an argument for eliminating the placard system, which remains rife with corruption years after Mayor de Blasio promised a clean up. Given Adams’s penchant for using placards near Brooklyn Borough Hall, the prospects for reform seem dim. Politicians voluntarily giving up their placards would at least show they are serious about changing the culture of impunity that exists on our streets. We also asked Brannan if he’d ditch his placard, and will update this post if he replies.

Why was a car from Oklahoma using a BLANK @NYPDnews placard to park in one of your spots, @ManhattanDA? You mean to tell us that NONE of the "law enforcement" professionals coming in and out noticed this obvious fraud? How does that #placardcorruption work, @realdannyfrost? pic.twitter.com/VyLHboDanM — placard corruption (@placardabuse) July 16, 2021