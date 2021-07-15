Thursday’s Headlines: Bored of Elections Edition

The other day, we were going through the final ranked choice results for Council District 25 in Queens — we’re weird that way — and noticed that open streets opponent Yi Chen — who had only gotten 17 percent of the vote on Election Day — had somehow pulled into the lead, thanks to racking up more than 47 percent of the absentee ballots in the eight person race.

Sure, Chen ended up losing to open streets supporter Shekar Krishnan when all the ranked-choice votes were tabulated, but once we start crunching numbers, we can’t stop.

We made a nice chart (again, we’re like that) and sent our findings to the Board of Elections to see if the respected responsible agency was looking into it. No one got back to us before City & State got the story into print first: Apparently there has been a complaint filed against Chen to look into how he ended up more than doubling his total vote count thanks to the absentee ballots.

We’ll keep you posted because Chen has been firing up open streets opponents lately, and will likely run again in two years.

In other news:

Several outlets had a little more details than our breaking story about Antoinette Turrigiano, who was killed by a tow truck driver near Union Square on Wednesday. (NYDN, amNY)

Half of Fair Fares is no fair at all. (amNY)

Is it “inappropriate” to ask an Assembly member why she was praising Gov. Cuomo only weeks after calling for his resignation amid his sexual harassment scandal? That’s all reporter Jon Campbell wanted to know yesterday — but boy did he get an earful!

Assemblywoman Diana Richardson, asked why she is appearing with Gov. Cuomo despite calling for his resignation a couple months ago, calls the question "inappropriate" and excoriates a reporter for asking an off-topic question. Not inappropriate at all!! — Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellGAN) July 14, 2021