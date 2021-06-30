Wednesday’s Headlines: You Had One Job Edition

Is it really that hard to count votes in this day and age? Apparently, it is, as the Board of Elections showed on Tuesday (NYDN, NY Post, NY Times, Gothamist)

After releasing the unofficial round-by-round tally — which showed Eric Adams beating Kathryn Garcia by about 15,000 votes with something like 125,000 absentee ballots left to count — the agency announced that there was an unspecified “discrepancy,” and then deleted the tabulations from its website before calling it a night.

So on Wednesday, the weather won’t be the only thing that’s hot.

In other news: