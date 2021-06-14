Monday’s Headlines: Flower Power Edition

If you missed this weekend’s transformation of the Meatpacking District into a flower-filled, Barcelona-style, car-free superblock, you missed something special.

But fortunately Clarence Eckerson of Streetfilms was there, capturing the fun and, more important, the historic context of how one of the city’s true car sewers — Ninth Avenue — made the transition to true public amenity. It’s all in his brief Streetfilm here:

In other news: