Monday’s Headlines: Crazy Weekend Endorsements Edition

What a weekend for readers of political tea-leaves! It all started on Friday when StreetsPAC — the most trusted name in livable streets politics — surprisingly endorsed Corey Johnson instead of Brad Lander for comptroller.

Within minutes, our phones were jumping off the hook (i.e. our Twitter blew up) with condemnations of the endorsement, which, objectively speaking was odd (given how many street safety and transportation equity leaders had previously, and publicly, signed onto the Lander campaign).

StreetsPAC said it was exceptionally difficult to choose between the two “exceptional public servants” — and in the end, gave Johnson “a slight edge” over Lander.

Lander then recovered on Saturday, when Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reminded everyone that she was still endorsing him, despite Johnson’s entry into the race. And the Lander campaign put out a slick add featuring her kind words, plus support from Elizabeth Warren, Rep. Jerry Nadler and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. The Daily News covered, but here’s the ad so you can see it for yourself:

Also on Saturday, Ocasio-Cortez endorsed Maya Wiley for mayor (NY Times) and a host of candidates for Council (Gothamist, amNY), with some picks raising eyebrows (Streetsblog). AOC’s choice of Wiley came with an explicit endorsement of her position on reining in the NYPD, which led to the predictable back-and-forth between Wiley and Eric Adams over cops (NY Post)

Speaking of cops, they’re still over-aggressively enforcing the bizarre 10 p.m. curfew in Washington Square Park with escalation tactics that many say are typical of the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group. (NY Post)

In other news: