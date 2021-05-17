Monday’s Headlines: A Little More Normal Edition

Monday, May 17: the day stranded essential workers and boozy journalists have been waiting for for months — full 24-7 service has returned to the Cuomo Conveyor (doing business as the New York City subway system).

MTA officials were all over the press on Sunday and they released a slick video aimed at getting people back onto transit — countering a message they have been pounding into riders for more than a year, namely, that the subway is unsafe because Mayor de Blasio isn’t doing enough (and would-be mayors Dianne Morales, Maya Wiley and Scott Stringer won’t do enough either). (On Friday, MTA CEO Pat Foye held a press conference with TWU leader Tony Utano, who said that de Blasio had “blood on his hands” for not filling the subway with cops. And in a pre-taped interview, New York City Transit President Sarah Feinberg was still on the de-Blasio bashing bus, as the Post reported)

On Sunday, at least, officials played mostly nice. (NY Post, amNY) And they released a silent montage video for the #TakeTheTrain campaign. Ridership is still a third of what it was pre-pandemic, but at least for a day, Foye and Feinberg weren’t telling people the subway system is a crime-ridden tube of hell.

In other news from a slow day: