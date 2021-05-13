Thursday’s Headlines: The Streets Week! Hits Keep Coming

We’re told we’ll have a busy day today with the latest “Streets Week!” announcements from the de Blasio administration, but, to be honest, most of the papers seem to have checked out. Of the major outlets, only Streetsblog and Gothamist covered Wednesday’s announcement about the so-called “Open Boulevard” program, which seemed like pretty small beer.

Meanwhile, our “Park Week” series has gotten as bloody as “Shark Week” thanks to the continued belligerence of a group of Jackson Heights residents who berate public officials in their quest to reduce the quality of life of their neighbors (our old man editor put it in his column today. Check it out here.)

In other news from a slow news day: