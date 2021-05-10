Monday’s Headlines Kick off ‘Park Week’ at Streetsblog

OK, so it’s not as graphic as “Shark Week” but it may be as bloody.

Yes, it’s time for Open Streets “Park Week” on Streetsblog.

Starting today, we’ll be focusing on local efforts in Jackson Heights to get Hizzoner to do the right thing and convert his “gold standard” open street on 34th Avenue into a linear park.

We’ve already written about the new petition drive, which calls for the roadway’s conversation into a 24-7 linear park. Our old man editor has covered months of Department of Transportation “visioning” sessions, community board meetings, and anti-open streets groups that are calling for the program to be eliminated or truncated — and from those, it’s clear that the new petition is the true compromise. Car drivers want access to every road all the time, so the compromise is that they give up one short portion of one road in a neighborhood that has among the lowest per-capital green space. The anti-open streets people can trick NY1, but they can’t fool us.

Jackson Heights and Corona have experienced the highest increase in population density in New York City since 1970 (up 42 percent in Jackson Heights and 55 percent in Corona/Elmhurst), so you can’t argue that these neighborhoods don’t need more open space. After all, look at a map of the public open space — nearly 130,000 people live in this zone with just one paltry park:

And a majority of the residents don’t have access to a car. And lest we forget, car-free streets are a LOT safer:

When I put out barricades for the #34thAveOpenStreet, this @placardabuse perp is usually parked at the hydrant & the crosswalk. Last night, the car was whacked by a passing speeder, pushed across the sidewalk, crashing into a barricade, school zone sign, and fence. pic.twitter.com/3de4qUlEOH — Steven Bodzin (@stevenbodzin) May 10, 2021

All the area’s elected officials say they support more open space, but not all of them have been clear on their positions — which is where Streetsblog’s “Park Week” comes in. Today’s coverage kicks off with an op-ed from Assembly Member Jessica González-Rojas, who clearly sees the need to create more open space for her park-deprived neighborhood. Later this week, we’ll hear from some other top officials, council candidates and (maybe just maybe) the State Senator whose opinion seems to matter most of all. And we’ll have our usual breaking news coverage (which will keep the anti-open streets group busy on their private Facebook page).

Until then, here’s the news from the weekend: