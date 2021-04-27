A Round and a Roundy: Bullies Are Destroying Sleepy de Blasio’s Open Streets ‘Program’

It’s pretty clear that Mayor de Blasio’s open streets program is in a death spiral.

In North Brooklyn, neighborhood vigilantes vandalized and then stole barricades, forcing the cancelation of the Driggs Avenue car-free street.

In Queens, open streets opponents are organizing and getting the ear of the Department of Transportation, which is right now drawing up a “compromise” proposal for 34th Avenue — the open street that the agency itself calls “the gold standard.”

And countless open streets created during the COVID-19 pandemic have simply fallen off the map.

Our national treasure cartoonist knows what’s going on: the mayor is not only asleep at the switch, but he’s also turned his back to the real problem.

All of Bill Roundy’s cartoons are archived here.