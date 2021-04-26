Monday’s Headlines: Respect for the Dead — and Living Edition

Shame on the New York Times for demeaning the death even as it honored the dead.

On Friday, the car-loving Paper of Record rightly mourned the passing of Kathie Coblentz, a true iconoclast, who was killed earlier this month when a driver pulled his car out of a garage, onto a sidewalk, and struck the pedestrian, sending her to the pavement, where she suffered fatal brain injuries.

But you would know that from Sam Roberts’s obit.

First, Roberts observed that the 73-year-old lifetime fixture at the New York Public Library “died on April 3 at a hospital in Manhattan.” Next, he said, “She was apparently grazed by a car pulling out of an underground garage as she was walking home to her apartment on West 58th Street, fell and hit her head and never regained consciousness.”

Grazed? Hit her head?

The woman was run over by a car driver with enough force to send her flying to the pavement, where he head received traumatic injuries. We realize that an obituary is meant to focus attention on the significant contributions of the dead — but would it kill the Times to also point out the horrific contributions of the 31-year-old driver in this case, or of the police who let him go without charges or of the departments of Transportation and Buildings that allow conditions like this to exist on a crowded New York City street:

It’s just lazy reporting that does no service to the dead. Former Metro Editor Cliff Levy always let us chew his ear off about such things — and the Gray Lady was an increasingly fun dance partner. Will new Metro Editor Jim Dao indulge us, too? Let’s see. He knows where to reach us.

In other news:

Joy on 103rd Street: Time to Make NYC Open Streets Permanent, Funded & Everywhere! from STREETFILMS on Vimeo.