Monday’s Headlines: Cars Can Be Slowed Down Edition

It may have been the slowest news weekend of all time (which was fortunate, given our old man editor’s two-day-nap reaction to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine he received on Friday).

So before we deliver the only news we could come up with, why not watch an informative Bloomberg/City Lab video about why America is failing to protect pedestrians and cyclists:

And now, here’s the big news from the weekend: