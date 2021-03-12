Friday’s Headlines: Updating You on Our Parking Madness First-Round Bouts

Our daily headlines continues to open with an update on our March (Parking) Madness competition (explained here).

First, to recap (see bracket):

So we’ve updated the bracket above with those results. But it just goes to show you that every vote counts (well, except when the 110th is concerned!). So you definitely want to vote in these remaining first-round battles:

Polls will close at 5 p.m. today on Thursday’s featured bout: Tribeca’s First Precinct vs. the Fifth Precinct (it’s Chinatown, Jack). This one looks like it’ll go down to the wire.

Polls will close on Sunday at 2 p.m. on today’s final first-round clashes: In central Brooklyn, the 88th Precinct will face off against the 79th Precinct. And in The Bronx, the 52nd will meet the 46th in an epic contest that’s years in the making.



Please vote — and please fill the comment section with your take on how the NYPD acts with discourtesy, unprofessionalism and disrespect to all its neighbors (but especially in Elmhurst!)

And now, the real news: