Citi Bike Ridership Hits New Record — So When Will the City Subsidize This Vital Form of Transit?

Big wheels keep on turning, big blue bikes keep on rolling. Photo: Gersh Kuntzman
Big wheels keep on turning, big blue bikes keep on rolling. Photo: Gersh Kuntzman

Citi Bike just keeps rolling.

The annual Mayor’s Management Report, which will be posted later today, shows that more people used the big blue bikes last year than ever before. According to the mayor’s office, 19,106,000 Citi Bike rides were taken between July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2019, up from 17,176,000 rides taken in the same period last year. That’s an 11-percent increase.

It’s yet another record for Citi Bike, coming just weeks after the bike share system hit a record daily ridership of 91,529 trips on Sept. 5, 2019.

“Six years ago, nobody could have predicted Citi Bike riders would pedal almost 100,000 rides in a single day, but that’s where we are after a record-breaking summer: more than 2.3 million rides this August alone and daily ridership records achieved nearly 10 separate times,” Caroline Samponaro, the head of Micromobility Policy at Lyft, said in a statement. “These milestones are not only a testament to our passionate riders, but also our effective public-private partnership with NYC DOT since day one.”

The city’s “public-private partnership” with Lyft has achieved success that even the most optimistic bike share booster could not have fully predicted in the heady days of Citi Bike fearmongering. But that success still carries a huge “What if?” — namely, what if city government (the “public” in this partnership) put more, or even any, money into it, as it does with every single other transit option?

Streetsblog has asked the mayor repeatedly about this, but he has declined to add public money into the mix (even as he has spent $673 million of public money on the less-used NYC Ferry). He has even declined to stop charging Citi Bike for the curbside spaces its docks occupy.

DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg has herself said that with a subsidy of between $400 and $500 million, she could speed up Citi Bike’s expansion into pieces of the Bronx, Queens and Brooklyn. As it stands, Citi Bike’s expansion into those areas won’t be finished until 2023. A citywide Citi Bike? It’s not on the current mayor’s agenda.

Instead, de Blasio spoke earlier this month about discouraging Citi Bike use by perhaps requiring helmets, which has a well-documented deterrent effect on cycling.

In reality, the mayor’s management report shows that people want to use Citi Bike more.

  • Paul52

    Why should there be a subsidy for people who are already given a reduced price (as opposed to the transit fare) to use public space to get and use and store their means of commute?
    The problem with Citibike is that no matter how many bikes are racked in a residential zone (around the corner from me it was just expanded to 47) they’re all used by commuters and gone by 8:30AM.
    The idea was sold in large part as a way to get around your neighborhood. It isn’t. My annual dues are wasted because I can’t get bikes most weekdays to get around my neighborhood.

    Here’s a better idea. Zone the system the way commuter rail is zoned (you buy an LIRR ticket from zone 1 to zone 4. Doesn’t matter which line you ride, it covers miles). Your annual fee covers riding across 2 zones. More than that your credit card on file gets charged. The extra income goes to reposition bikes more often, and to build more bike racks for private use.

    Need a bike to commute? New bike stores are opening all over.

  • Reader

    As much as it would be nice for the city to invest public dollars in a bikeshare expansion, I’d honestly rather we spend our money on expanding the bicycle lane network to A) reach more neighborhoods, B) bring bike lane designs up to international standards, C) add more regular bike parking and secure bike parking for things like cargo bikes.

    If there’s $500 million lying around to waste on low-ridership ferries, that city would certainly be better spent on expanding Citi Bike, but it would be an even better investment to make cycling accessible to all in a very short amount of time. The easiest way to do that is to make it convenient and safe for people to ride their own bikes. Citi Bike is a great adrenaline shot as far as growing cycling goes, but it has its limitations It still can’t be used by kids, doesn’t offer adaptive cycles or adult trikes for those with mobility issues, isn’t good for carrying large loads, and has a bit of a barrier to entry for the unbanked or other people who don’t want to spend nearly $200 on a membership, NYCHA discounts notwithstanding.

    If we’re going to see cycling grow as a form of transportation, people need to look around and not just see City Bike stations, but streets that look like they’re designed for riding bikes.

  • zach

    The city CHARGES citibike to use the curb space? Does the city charge the subway system for exits?

    Also, previous two commentators are whiners. I use citibike a few times a week, rarely have an issue, and it’s a huge improvement on my quality of life. If I lived in the zone it’d be even better.

  • Paul52

    Whiners? Really?
    I just checked my Citibike App. I live within 5 blocks of 6 stations on the UWS. There are a grand total of ZERO available bikes in those stations as of 10:52 AM on Sept. 17.

    How many bikes do these stations hold? 263.
    ZERO of 263.
    And that is normal in decent weather.

    I await your apology.

  • Reader

    I love Citi Bike and what it’s done for the city. Use it at least three or four times a week for work and other basic trips. No whining here, just a consideration of how we can best use taxpayer dollars to make it easier for people to bike around without requiring a bike share membership.

  • I’m happy to go on the record here with my “whining” complaints. More often than not, the nearest docks across multiple neighborhoods are devoid of bikes, and the Bike Angels system or rebalancing efforts aren’t working. Additionally, since they pulled the e-bikes out of circulation, the number of faulty bikes and/or docks has seemingly skyrocketed. I can’t tell if Lyft/Motivate is overwhelmed, disinterested or both, but the whiners have some pretty valid complaints across the board these days. The city should consider enforcing its contract or taking over and investing in this vital transportation system.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Expanded Citi Bike Routinely Hitting 60,000 Trips Per Day

By David Meyer |
With 67,489 trips last Wednesday, Citi Bike hit a new daily ridership peak for the ninth time this month, according to an email sent to members this morning. Riders have made 10 million Citi Bike trips so far in 2016, reaching the milestone more three months earlier than last year. NYC’s bike-share system is in the middle of a […]

Citi Bike Ridership Begins to Climb Out of Its Slump

By Stephen Miller |
Summer sales and ridership numbers show Citi Bike, at last, is on the rebound. The bike-share program grew by leaps and bounds as New Yorkers embraced it immediately after the May 2013 launch, but before long, subscribers grew frustrated with unreliable service caused by buggy software and other operational problems. Sales and ridership slumped. In fiscal year 2015, […]