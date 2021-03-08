Monday’s Headlines: She’s Gone Edition

It’s almost enough to make us break out in song — specifically Hall and Oates’s “She’s Gone.”

As you can see from the photo at the top of the page, there’s now a freshly cleaned bike rack on Eagle Street just east of Manhattan Avenue in Greenpoint.

The saga of this particular bike rack was covered extensively in Streetsblog. As told by Jon Orcutt, someone abandoned a bike frame on it two years ago, but then the rack became disattached from the sidewalk — only to be reinstalled with the abandoned bike still attached — by city workers. We reported the abandoned bike to 311, but the Sanitation Department closed the case and claimed the problem had been “addressed,” which we covered in these pages (photo montage right).

That must have done the trick because, as the song goes, she’s gone — and we better learn how to face it.

Anyway, in other news:

Gov. Cuomo is likely done. If he doesn’t resign (as, the Times reported, top Albany leaders demanded), he risks being impeached (which requires a simple majority in the Assembly and two-thirds of the Senate and Court of Appeals justices). Given that his own party is pushing him out, it should be easy to come up with the 47 votes, as we laid out in this tweet: