Friday’s Headlines: It’s Gutman Time in the Bronx Edition

Today at 10 a.m., new DOT Commissioner Hank Gutman will make his long-awaited first appearance before the vaunted New York press corps, albeit at a photo-op of sorts at the installation of some bike racks in The Bronx — the down payment on Gutman’s pledge to add 10,000 bike parking spaces to a bike-parking-starved city.

Our Julianne Cuba and Dave Colon will be on hand firing questions faster than intellectual property lawyers file copyright infringement claims (our old man editor would be there, too, but he was in The Bronx all day on Thursday, running NYPD officers’ plates, so he’s worn out).

Check back later for our team coverage of Gutman’s debut.

Meanwhile, our top story today: The de Blasio administration finally released the disciplinary records of tens of thousands of active and retired cops. Here’s the search engine. Take a gander. Everyone (well, mostly everyone) covered it:

The Daily News called it “the other shoe” dropping on the NYPD (though we’re not sure there was a first shoe).

The Post played it like a cop would, “No big deal here.”

amNY played it straight.

Gothamist pointed out that the disclosure does not include the full case histories.

The Times didn’t do the story.

And here’s the rest of today’s news digest: