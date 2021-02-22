Monday’s Headlines: And It’s All Legal Edition

Did you ever park your car in front of the Citi Bike rack on W. 70th Street and not get a ticket?

If so, don’t thank the NYPD for its lack of concern for illegal parking — blame the Department of Transportation … for not making it illegal!

Check out the photo at the top of this page, sent over by Friend of Streetsblog Daniel Bowman Simon. It shows a fancy car blocking the rack so cyclists can’t use it, and a DOT sign saying drivers can legally park there at all times except Monday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. And it wasn’t only that car. Simon sees it all the time (another photo below):

It seemed like a mystery, so we consulted the internet — and discovered that the Citi Bike rack was extended sometime after July, 2019 (when Google’s camera-covered car captured the image below). You can even see that someone had painted “No parking” in anticipation of the rack being extended.

Why the DOT didn’t take down the sign is anyone’s guess. Simon has been asking Citi Bike for answers, but receiving only automated, bot-style responses, “I will be delighted to assist you with your inquiry about reporting a vehicle parking on a station,” one porto-human wrote him. “We appreciate for letting us know this vehicle is blocking a station.”

He also filed a 311 complaint, but hasn’t gotten any response yet. We’ll keep you posted, but if you’re on W. 70th Street and happen to have a hacksaw, a post-hole digger and some cement, you might want to take matters into your own hands.

In other news from a surprisingly quiet weekend: