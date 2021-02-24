Wednesday’s Headlines: An Ivy Day in the Committee Room Edition

Today is going to be a busy day, what with a Council hearing on taking the NYPD out of crash investigation and giving that power to the Department of Transportation. We previewed the big event in a story, but the fireworks will start going off at 10 a.m. As the Daily News reported, all five District Attorneys oppose the bill.

We’ll have full team coverage later in the day, so let’s get to today’s headlines to get you going: