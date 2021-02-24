Wednesday’s Headlines: An Ivy Day in the Committee Room Edition
Today is going to be a busy day, what with a Council hearing on taking the NYPD out of crash investigation and giving that power to the Department of Transportation. We previewed the big event in a story, but the fireworks will start going off at 10 a.m. As the Daily News reported, all five District Attorneys oppose the bill.
We’ll have full team coverage later in the day, so let’s get to today’s headlines to get you going:
- One day after we asked Mayor de Blasio about whether any NYPD cops were involved in the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, we finally got our answer: No active NYPD cops were there, but at least one retired cop was (WNBC4, NY Times). And a Republican district leader from Queens has also been busted in the attempt to overthrow the election results (NY Post).
- The special election to replace Council Member Donovan Richards will be too close to call, so ranked choice voting will kick in. (QNS)
- Martha Stewart and her bike were in Harper’s Bazaar.
- And Tiger Woods crashed his car and hurt himself really bad. If anyone would know how to drive, you’d think it would be him. (NYDN)