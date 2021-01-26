Tuesday’s Headlines: Everyplace is a Bad Place to Drive Edition

File photo
File photo

There was so little news yesterday that we’ll lead today with a pet peeve that our old man editor has had since the dawn of the Internet era: those insane, poorly crafted, unscientific and usually completely fictitious Wallet Hub polls that purport to tell readers “the best” and “the worst” states for such things as retiring, buying a house or meeting a new lover.

Yesterday’s “the best and worst states to drive in” reached a new low (but The Post covered it anyway). The answer should have been: Everywhere is the worst place to drive! Face it, the survey should have been called, “The worst places in America to breathe” (everywhere!), “the worst places to take on unnecessary debt” (again, everywhere!) or “the best places to hit someone with your car and get away with it” (you guessed it: everywhere).

We’d like to see a survey of the best places to live if you don’t want to get run over, breathe toxic air or have your town turn into Sprawlsville, USA. That’s what we’d like to see.

In other news from a slow day:

  • Like Streetsblog, Gothamist and Bloomberg covered the Sen. Schumer Zoom call on Monday morning, but focused mostly on Gateway. The Queens Daily Eagle took a surprisingly anodyne approach.
  • The Post continued to try to stir up a food fight over street vendors, but Mayor de Blasio is right to support raising the cap for vending licenses. There is room for all kinds of businesses in our city.
  • Some of the city’s pension funds will divest a bit from fossil fuels. (NYDN, Reuters)
  • The Philadelphia Inquirer did a takedown of the Moynihan Train Hall — and used the word “Stygian” in the lede!
  • Finally, we’re not buying the reports of a big snowstorm today (our trick knee says it’ll be too warm).

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

STREETSBLOG USA

Tell Us About Your “Commuter Idyll”

By Tanya Snyder |
Before I became your editor here at Streetsblog Capitol Hill, I was a reporter for WTOP, the DC area’s “most-listened-to” radio station. Its traffic reports “on the 8s” helped feed my ire toward auto-centrism – they wasted one out of every 10 minutes of airtime on an unintelligible litany of route numbers and exits. Meanwhile, […]
STREETSBLOG USA

Designing Places for Cars Isolates Older Americans

By Angie Schmitt |
America can be a hostile place for people who don’t drive, and the difficulty is obviously compounded for people who can’t drive because of physical limitations. Even for someone in peak physical condition, crossing suburban arterial roads, waiting for infrequent buses, and traversing enormous parking lots can be unpleasant at best and dangerous at worst. […]

Reaching Across the Urban-Suburban Divide

By Sarah Goodyear |
As today’s post from Seattle Transit Blog acknowledges, criticizing the place where someone lives is one of the surest ways to create division and contention when discussing planning issues: Photo by yuan2003 via Flickr. If I criticize a portion of Bellevue’s cul-de-sac development, a commenter is just as likely to deride my urban elitism as […]