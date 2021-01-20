Wednesday’s Headlines: Get a Colonoscopy Edition

Our old man editor was at it again yesterday, but for a good cause: public health!

During the mayor’s question-and-answer session, he took the bait when the mayor asked (as he does), “How are you doing today?”

The answer: “Well, I’ll be honest with you. I had a colonoscopy yesterday, Mr. Mayor, and I urge everyone over 50 to have one.”

The mayor laughed, and lauded our editor as “a public-minded citizen” before basically dodging his question about the Union Square Partnership’s bold, $100-million plan to turn one of New York’s signature public spaces into a car-free oasis:

Well, I’m definitely interested. I have not seen the plan. I look forward to seeing it. We had an extraordinary experience in 2020, despite the pain, despite the challenges, we moved to the Open Streets model. We found it to be very successful, obviously, particularly in combination with the Open Restaurants. We’re now looking at that model on a broader level, for sure. So, I want to see this plan and I’m happy they’ve put it forward.

Our editor followed up with a complaint that such visionary thinking typically comes from “exceptionally wealthy business improvement districts,” which don’t exist in poor communities where “every year, literally thousands of people are run down and either killed or seriously injured by cars.” He wanted to know what the mayor “will do, this year, to make grand car-free public space or even a complete bike network for residents of say, East New York or Jackson Heights or the South Bronx.” The mayor replied, again, with something far short of a $100-million plan:

We’re going to be talking about, in the coming weeks, a lot of what we have to do in the year 2021. And again, what we found was the Open Streets approach worked really, really well. It’s a big piece of the future of New York City. It will be permanent. And as you know that is an approach that we put into all different kinds of neighborhoods, all five boroughs, neighborhoods that happen to be wealthier and neighborhoods that happen to be not. … And we’re recommitting ourselves in 2021 to Vision Zero, going deeper with it. So, a lot to come, but again, we have learned something really extraordinary from our experience, the painful backdrop of 2020, something that we’re going to use to be a positive going forward when it comes to Open Streets and deepening Vision Zero.

In any event, come for the mayoral response, but stay for the ASL translation of “colonoscopy” (below):

Even better in ASL — not familiar with this woman, what is her name? pic.twitter.com/DuMhX1f8Zq — Ari Ephraim Feldman (@aefeldman) January 19, 2021

Now, in other news: