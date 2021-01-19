Tuesday’s Headlines: Congrats to Polly Trottenberg Edition

Our loss is now America’s gain — Polly Trottenberg has been nominated to be the deputy Transportation Secretary in the Biden Administration, it was widely reported on Monday.

Everyone covered it — the Post, Gothamist, amNY, the Daily News — after NY1 broke the news. It is likely that Trottenberg, and her likely boss Pete Buttigieg, will be confirmed by the newly Democrat-controlled Senate.

For Trottenberg, it’s a return to D.C. after more than seven years as Mayor de Blasio’s DOT commissioner. Previously, Trottenberg was an under-secretary for policy at the US DOT.

Biden’s transition team called Trottenberg “a national leader” (and even the Teamsters were happy with the pick). But one thing stood out in the Biden press release — which might suggest that a Biden DOT will seek to broaden that agency’s mission beyond merely moving cars around:

Trottenberg helped implement the nation’s first Vision Zero program, taking a multi-disciplinary approach to eliminating traffic fatalities and injuries. She has also focused on improving transportation equity and access, including implementation of the groundbreaking 14th St. Busway. She led NYCDOT’s COVID-19 response and recovery, transforming city streets to promote sustainable transportation and economic recovery, including one of the largest outdoor restaurant programs in the country.

Vision Zero? The busway? Open streets? Open restaurants? Could all these things become reality across America? Well, we can dream.

Other than that, Monday was a very slow news day. We’ll have more news later by 9 am, promise.