Man Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in the Bronx: Cops

A man was run over and killed in the Bronx early Saturday by the driver of an SUV — and cops have no details other than that the SUV was silver.

According to police, the unidentified victim, in his 60s, was found at around 2 a.m. in front of a building on Baychester Avenue, near E. 233rd Street, in the Edenwald section of the Bronx, with injuries to his leg.

He was taken to Jacobi Hospital, where he died hours later. The only details provided by police in the official preliminary report was that the SUV was “silver” with an “unknown license plate” — and the driver fled.

“The investigation remains ongoing,” police said. The victim, a spokesman said, did not have ID on him when he was struck.

The intersection of Baychester Avenue and E. 233rd Street is known for its danger. In 2019*, there were 31 crashes at that one intersection, injuring five people, according to city stats. In 2018, there were 41 crashes at the intersection, injuring 15 people.

* Streetsblog is not using 2020 crash stats because of abnormal driving patterns during the COVID pandemic.