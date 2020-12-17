Thursday’s Headlines: Snow Nice To Meet You

The arrival of the winter’s first nor’easter yesterday brought to the streets the kind of quiet we saw early in the pandemic. Citi Bike temporarily ceased operations. Mayor de Blasio and the Sanitation Department busied themselves with pre-snow operations, including the salting of sidewalks. (We saw a sidewalk salted in a pretty blue and purple. Is DSNY getting jazzy?) The threat of snow meant closed school buildings today, but who’s in school buildings much anyway? A virus rules our lives.

Back in the day, when we used to hustle on transit for an hour and a half every morning to get to a job in Queens, blankets of snow provided a respite. But now? When a trip to the office means moving from morning coffee on the couch to face a computer in an unused bedroom, every day is “Groundhog Day,” and a blessed snow day is, well, not so much.

In other news on a slow news day: