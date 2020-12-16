Wednesday’s Headlines: Snow Place Like Home Edition

So we’re expected to get the storm of the century tonight, with the heaviest accumulations and worst winds hitting just about the time when the subways shut down for unnecessary cleaning at 1 a.m. (Gothamist, NY Daily News, NY Post)

Naturally, the mayor told everyone to avoid driving — then said he supports the overnight shutdown of the subway. The obvious contradiction was noticed by many reporters:

Asked about ongoing overnight shutdown of subway service, de Blasio says he thinks it's been really important, fully supports it. Even tho he's asking ppl not to drive on Thursday night, he doesn't think that coinciding with subway shutdown is a problem since it's just one night. — Ben Max (@TweetBenMax) December 15, 2020

In any event, restaurant owners were busy on Tuesday battening down their hatches (or removing their dining areas to protect them from damage). Outdoor dining ends at 2 p.m. by city order anyway (NYDN, NY Times). Restaurant owners also protested the closure of indoor dining in a mass rally yesterday (NY Post, amNY).

And people who love the 34th Avenue open street in Jackson Heights wondered why they needed to “close” their open street for the storm, given that the mayor himself said that people shouldn’t be driving. Streetsblog called for the roadway to be turned into a park already (the Department of Transportation did not respond to a request for comment):

What if we started seeing open streets like 34th Av. in Queens as the linear parks they are? Then @NYC_DOT could for once ignore the needs of drivers (who shouldn’t be driving in deep snow anyway) and let residents and kids enjoy their open space. @JimRockaway @radlerkoenigin https://t.co/bQeWQnEUrj — Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) December 15, 2020

(One final note: Our old man editor is one of those guys who thinks he’s a weatherman because he grew up with Storm Field. He’s been going on all day about how he doesn’t think this storm will be as big as everyone says.)

