Wednesday’s Headlines: Snow Place Like Home Edition
So we’re expected to get the storm of the century tonight, with the heaviest accumulations and worst winds hitting just about the time when the subways shut down for unnecessary cleaning at 1 a.m. (Gothamist, NY Daily News, NY Post)
Naturally, the mayor told everyone to avoid driving — then said he supports the overnight shutdown of the subway. The obvious contradiction was noticed by many reporters:
Asked about ongoing overnight shutdown of subway service, de Blasio says he thinks it's been really important, fully supports it. Even tho he's asking ppl not to drive on Thursday night, he doesn't think that coinciding with subway shutdown is a problem since it's just one night.
— Ben Max (@TweetBenMax) December 15, 2020
In any event, restaurant owners were busy on Tuesday battening down their hatches (or removing their dining areas to protect them from damage). Outdoor dining ends at 2 p.m. by city order anyway (NYDN, NY Times). Restaurant owners also protested the closure of indoor dining in a mass rally yesterday (NY Post, amNY).
And people who love the 34th Avenue open street in Jackson Heights wondered why they needed to “close” their open street for the storm, given that the mayor himself said that people shouldn’t be driving. Streetsblog called for the roadway to be turned into a park already (the Department of Transportation did not respond to a request for comment):
What if we started seeing open streets like 34th Av. in Queens as the linear parks they are? Then @NYC_DOT could for once ignore the needs of drivers (who shouldn’t be driving in deep snow anyway) and let residents and kids enjoy their open space. @JimRockaway @radlerkoenigin https://t.co/bQeWQnEUrj
— Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) December 15, 2020
(One final note: Our old man editor is one of those guys who thinks he’s a weatherman because he grew up with Storm Field. He’s been going on all day about how he doesn’t think this storm will be as big as everyone says.)
In other news:
- The storm offers a reminder that school snow days may be a thing of the past (NY Times), but kids vow to fight this pernicious trend.
- No offense to Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, but isn’t it time to let the new guard take over? There’ll be other ways to serve the public, we’re sure. (West Side Rag)
- Another out-of-control driver destroys someone else’s property, claims a “medical episode,” and walks away without charges. (NY Post, with video)
- Gothamist did a full Nathan Kensinger on the Gowanus.
- We went huge on Joe Biden’s selection of Pete Buttigieg for federal Transportation secretary, but only amNY joined us among the locals (obviously, the Times covered, but played up the politics and climate change).
- This doesn’t look good when you’re down in Washington begging for money — the LIRR wasted $70 million on projects, state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli says. (NY Post)
- And, finally, from the assignment desk: Ever wonder what happens to all that garbage you see on the streets? Well, tonight, the Manhattan Solid Waste Advisory Board presents “The Sacrifice Zone,” a 30-minute film that answers that very horrifying question. For info and to register, click here. The film can be viewed any time between 4 and 6 p.m.