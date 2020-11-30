SEE IT: Celebrating the Liberation and Safety of the LPI

It's all legal: Notice the "walk" signal? That means cyclists can go ahead of cars — eliminating the possibility of a right hook. Photo: Clarence Eckerson Jr.
It's all legal: Notice the "walk" signal? That means cyclists can go ahead of cars — eliminating the possibility of a right hook. Photo: Clarence Eckerson Jr.

Happy anniversary, LPI!

Roughly one year ago, cyclists were given the right to use pedestrian signals (leading pedestrian intervals) to get a five- to 10-second head start on drivers. So why did it take Streetfilms nearly a year to talk to the two people most responsible for it?

Frankly, because not enough cyclists are taking advantage of the rule.

I can’t tell you how frequently I come upon an LPI intersection where cyclists are still waiting for the green light rather than going on the “walk” signal. So, given the cycling boom that’s occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, I felt it was a good time to re-promote this great law that makes it safer for bike riders by giving them a head start over drivers and turning vehicles.

Also, there are now more than 4,000 signals that give pedestrians and cyclists the head start.

So here’s my film, featuring Council Member Carlos Menchaca and “The War on Cars” co-host Doug Gordon, about what the law means and its journey to realization:

In NYC You Can Go By Bike on the Pedestrian Signal! from STREETFILMS on Vimeo.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Bill Giving Cyclists a Head Start at LPIs Gets a Council Hearing Next Month

By David Meyer |
Momentum is building for Council Member Carlos Menchaca’s bill to allow cyclists to proceed at traffic signals at the same time that pedestrians get the go-ahead. Intro 1072 would affect intersections with leading pedestrian intervals (LPIs) — signals that give pedestrians a head start to establish themselves in the crosswalk ahead of turning motorists. If the bill passes, cyclists can legally take the same […]

With New Bill, Menchaca Hopes to Build a Culture of Safety on NYC Streets

By David Meyer |
Last Friday, Brooklyn Council Member Carlos Menchaca introduced legislation that would allow cyclists to cross with leading pedestrian intervals (LPIs) that give people on foot a head-start on turning motorists at intersections. LPIs have been implemented at more than 100 intersections in Manhattan, Queens, and the Bronx. Menchaca’s legislation would not require the city to install separate […]

The Missing Piece in DOT’s Left-Turn Safety Plan: Real Split-Phase Signals

By Brad Aaron |
Split-phase traffic signals protect pedestrians and cyclists by separating them from turning drivers — people walking and biking across the street get their own signal phase, and drivers turning into the crosswalk get another. Research indicates that split-phase signals are highly effective at preventing traffic injuries and deaths. But when DOT revealed its strategy to reduce crashes caused by left-turning […]