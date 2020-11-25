Wednesday’s Headlines: Just the Facts Today Edition
We know you’re busy making your
get-out-of-town go-to-Joe-Borelli’s-house-on-Staten-Island Thanksgiving plans, so we’ll get right to the headlines:
- In another indication that the city has no plan for package delivery, Upper East Siders are complaining that their streets are choked with trucks delivering packages from Amazon and other online retailers (Patch). Loading zones would help, of course, but then you’d have all the car owners freaking about how the city “took” away “their” spaces! (NY Post)
- The Patch story reminded us that Assemblyman Bobby Carroll has a bill that he thinks would reduce the number of deliveries — or at least raise revenue off of them! (Streetsblog)
- Gov. Cuomo got some support for his skinny Gateway plan from the consulting team hired to study it. (NYDN)
- Like Streetsblog’s, the Daily News story about the killing of pedestrian Eugenia Atamian in Middle Village yesterday pointed out that there is no crosswalk on the fatal three-block stretch of Juniper Boulevard, alongside a park!
- Police are finally — finally! — giving e-bike riders a break. (NY Post)
- The Daily News had more details about Marco Antonio Bravo, who died trying to cross the Belt Parkway on Tuesday.