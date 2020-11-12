Thursday’s Headlines: Cuomo’s Mini-Pause Edition

The big news from yesterday’s slowest news day in weeks was Gov. Cuomo’s mini-pause: Bars, restaurants and must now close at 10 p.m. — and no one can have even a private gathering larger than 10 people (which makes it easy to cut out your awful Uncle Steve from your Thanksgiving party. (NYDN, NY Post, WSJ, Gothamist)

The governor’s new rules, which go into effect on Friday, don’t fully kneecap the city’s open restaurant plan, because those eateries currently have to close by 11 p.m. anyway. But it hurts to face facts: We’re going backwards. The coronavirus apparently didn’t get the memo that Biden had won.

Council Member Joe Borelli certainly did — except the Staten Island Republican was on the losing side in that one. So he decided to jettison his own “law and order” position in favor of a bizarre, socially irresponsible form of civl disobedience, which was covered by the Post and immediately mocked by Doug Gordon (well, and Streetsblog, too!):

This is the "shot" in a "shot/chaser" tweet we'll all have ready to go about 7 – 10 days after Thanksgiving. https://t.co/wtrPVPEesg — Doug Gordon (@BrooklynSpoke) November 11, 2020