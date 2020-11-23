Monday’s Headlines: As We Wait the Michigan Disaster Edition
Sure, we know you’ll spend all day today refreshing the Times homepage to see if Michigan’s election board really declines to certify the state’s fraud-free election results, so in between all your clicking, why not check out our weekend news update:
- Gov. Cuomo is still pushing his LaGuardia AirTrain, even though it’s a weak idea that taxpayers can’t currently afford (NY Post). Meanwhile, the Big Dog is undermining the Gateway project by suggesting that new train tunnels between New York and New Jersey might not be necessary because he can fix them just like he fixed the L train tunnels. (Um, never mind that more capacity is needed, governor…) (NYDN)
- People are still talking about our exclusive last week on a Council bill to let members of the public ticket illegally parked cars. This time, Curbed took a look.
- Dianne Morales is positioning herself as one of the most progressive candidates in the mayor’s race. Her recent interview with Bklyner, however, offered no insight into her position on street safety. It’s amazing how very candidates center their campaigns on the fact that there are more than 250,000 car crashes every year in this city, killing hundreds, maiming thousands and costing millions.
- Meanwhile, Queens Council candidate Alex Rias said the city should triple-down on cycling. (Gotham Gazette)
- The Post, whose editorial pages aren’t doing enough to get GOP lawmakers to fund transit, is suddenly complaining about crowded conditions on the subway.
- Mark Hallum of amNY had a good angle on Treasury Secretary Steve Mnoochin’s “Let them eat cake” advice for the MTA.
- Finally, riding an electric scooter is legal in this town. Eventually, there will be scooter share (but not in Manhattan). (NY Post)
- The driver of a SUV lost control of his vehicle, slammed into a Crown Heights building, injured two people and fled. But to the Daily News, the car lost control of itself and committed the violence.
- Of course, when a driver only injures or kills himself, the Daily News is quick to properly identify the villain (the Post also covered). And also, when the victim is someone on a bike or a moped, New York’s Hometown Paper always knows who to blame. But the paper did a better job with its story on the pedestrian killed by a driver on Atlantic Avenue last night. We also covered.
- That driver was charged for having a suspended license. Cops will also sometimes charge a driver if he or she was drunk. (Gothamist)
- And, in case you missed it, City Rise is pushing DOT to make good on its “bike boulevard” promise. (Streetsblog)