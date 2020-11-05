BREAKING: Another Cyclist is Dead — 21st This Year

A cyclist was killed on Thursday in a crash with a tractor-trailer in the Bronx, the NYPD said, making him the 21st bike rider to die on what is already a deeply bloody year.

Few details were immediately available, but according to cops, the 34-year-old cyclist, whose name has not been released, was riding westbound on Bruckner Boulevard at around 1:45 p.m. when he “collided into the rear” of the truck, which was heading southbound on Brown Place in the South Bronx.

The initial police report does not say who had the light or give any other details. It is unclear what evidence the NYPD has to make a preliminary conclusion that the cyclist ran into the back of the truck, and an NYPD spokesman declined to comment. Investigators made a similar conclusion in a fatal crash last year, even though evidence showed that the truck driver was to blame, as Streetsblog reported.

That stretch of Bruckner Boulevard is a horrific truck route that is extremely dangerous to anyone that is not shielded by thousands of pounds of metal. Car drivers use that portion of Bruckner Boulevard to get to the Willis Avenue Bridge and, as a result, congestion and frayed nerves are frequent.

Last year, there were 216 crashes on just the three blocks of Bruckner Boulevard between Saint Anne’s Avenue and the Willis Avenue Bridge, injuring one cyclist, four pedestrians and 47 motorists, according to Crashmapper.

The Bronx is where a considerable amount of cyclist blood has been spilled this year, thanks to epidemic speeding by drivers and a paucity of protected lanes for cyclists. Bicycle injuries are up 40 percent this year in the Boogie Down, according to the NYPD, and total road deaths are up more than 65 percent. Several cyclists have died in The Bronx this year, Streetsblog has reported.