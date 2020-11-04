Wednesday’s Headlines: The Hangover Edition
It’s too close to call — and by that, we mean if we’ll just keep drinking all of today, too, like we did last night.
In the meantime, no presidential election results are here, but here’s your local news:
- OK, one bit of presidential election news: Late in the afternoon yesterday, we did a roundup of all the local press coverage of the NYPD’s pre-election show of force. The Post and amNY also covered after our story.
- To take your mind off the election, why not listen to the latest “War on Cars” podcast, which looks at the ramifications of an all-electric Hummer. You can take the “car” out of “carbon,” but if Detroit is still cranking out assault weapons, are we any better off? (War on Cars)
- The Times did a census, if you will, of the 300-plus businesses that operate in the subway system. The news isn’t good.
- A Bronx man was killed in a hit-and-run. (NYDN)
- Red Hook residents want trucks off of Van Brunt Street. (Brooklyn Paper)
- Staten Island voters played out their typical pattern: They typically elect Republican members of Congress, but then get fed up after a few terms and flip to a Democrat — but only give that Democrat a single term. Max Rose, we hardly knew ye (Brooklyn Paper). And the same pattern may be playing out for first-term Bay Ridge State Senator Andrew Gounardes, a street safety hero (NY Post). But lots of absentee ballots need to be counted (WSJ).
- The Post’s David Meyer relistened to the 1010 WINS interview with new NYPD Transportation Bureau Chief Kim Royster and got a better angle on the cyclist-loving cop.
- Another motorcyclist has died in a crash, which continues to be the road violence story of 2020. (NYDN)
- On the national front, the great University of Iowa professor Greg Shill looked at all those Trump caravans and reminded us that 2020 may be the year of vehicular intimidation, but America forgives lots of violent offenses committed behind the wheel. (The Atlantic)