Monday’s Headlines: Focus on Pedestrians Edition

We spent a lot of time this weekend nerding out on which world capitals are truly great places for pedestrians.

And New York didn’t fare so well.

A new report by the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy called “Pedestrians First” [PDF] includes walkability data for 1,000 metro areas around the globe, and shows that U.S. cities are generally less walkable than those in other countries (Intelligent Transport). London, Paris, Bogota and Hong Kong top the list (The Guardian).

The most scary of the maps shows how many residents of high-density areas of New York are so far from car-free spaces (map above). Poke around the maps and tell us what you think in the comments section.

Meanwhile, in other news:

Right now, the Prospect Expressway sounds like Gary Gabelich is testing the Blue Flame at the Bonneville Salt Flats. Over and over and over. — Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) October 16, 2020

The robberies of delivery workers has apparently spread from Manhattan to Queens (NY Post). Curtis Sliwa called to tell us his Guardian Angels were out in force handing out fliers to alert delivery workers of the crimes. He sent over this picture:

“Temporary restrictions” have indefinitely knocked out ferry service in Greenpoint (NYC Ferry via Twitter). Council Member Steve Levin said he’s livid — and is on the case:

Like everyone who’s just seeing this-I am livid about this. This property and pier has a long history (including the gangway falling into the East River in 2014)-I know it was built by the owner of the property and they were liable but I have never heard 1/ https://t.co/3g8ljVPWpc — (((Stephen Levin))) (@StephenLevin33) October 19, 2020