A Round and a Roundy: No Wonder America is Losing the Safety Race

Our cartoonist Bill Roundy got angry after reading our coverage last week about how America is far behind the Netherlands, England, Germany and Norway in making roads safer.

Researchers found that Denmark, Germany, Netherlands and the United Kingdom reduced per capita pedestrian fatalities by at least 61 percent over the last three decades (Denmark did so by a whopping 69 percent!), but the U.S. reduced ours by just 36 percent.

There are lots of reasons for our failure to achieve true gains, but Roundy — being Roundy — focused on the main villain: cars. Enjoy.

All of Bill Roundy’s cartoons are archived here.