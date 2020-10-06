Cops Arrest Suspect Who Tried to Maim Cyclists at Saturday’s Justice Ride

Police say they have arrested the teen driver who tried to injure and perhaps kill cyclists during Saturday night’s peaceful Justice Ride protest near Madison Square Park.

Victor Kent, 18, of tony Forest Hills, was arrested on Monday night and charged with assault. He was given a desk appearance ticket and released.

Cops believe Kent is the driver who intentionally piloted his SUV into a crowd of cyclists during the Saturday peaceful protest. Two videos have emerged of the driver, who is first seen arguing with protesters in this Instagram video:

Seconds later, another video captures the horrific results of the driver’s frustration:

Miraculously, only two people were injured in the incident.

Police offered no further information about how Kent was collared, the degree of the assault charges or even the number of counts. But amNY reported that Kent had been arrested one day before the attack in the 75th Precinct in Brooklyn for armed robbery. And Kent’s record includes a July 23 arrest for petit larceny, amNY’s Mark Hallum reported, citing law enforcement sources.

Danny Frost, a spokesman for the Manhattan District Attorney, said Kent will be arraigned on the charges on Dec. 30. It is unclear how many counts Kent is facing — police have not provided that information.

