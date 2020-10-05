Monday’s Headlines: Weekend of Outrage Edition

A lot of lousy things happened over the weekend.

It started early on Saturday morning, when a heroic and beloved nurse was killed by a motorcyclist on deadly Third Avenue in Brooklyn (Streetsblog). The Daily News follow-up offered a heartbreaking take on the life of Clara Kang.

On Saturday night, a domestic terrorist intentionally drove his black SUV into a crowd of cyclists at one of the weekly Justice Rides by Streetriders NYC. Cops have not made an arrest yet. (NYDN, NY Post, Gothamist)

The lousy weekend continued into Sunday when horn-blaring muscle car drivers blocked Fifth Avenue in a show of support for President Trump. The Post also covered, providing details that we lacked when we published our story: it was scores of vehicles, they blocked traffic for a half-hour, there were very few masks and no arrests.

Then, on Sunday night, the Daily News reported that a 4-year-old boy was struck and critically injured by a minivan driver on Gerritsen Avenue. (The News blamed the van rather than its driver, but that’s common for New York’s Hometown Paper, but the Post got it right in the headline and the lede).

In other less-lousy news: