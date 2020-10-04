Chaos and Fear as Trumpists and a Domestic Terrorist Take Over Roadways

Muscle car drivers displaying Trump flags marauded through the city and its environs in a show of intimidation on Sunday that apparently had police backing — one day after a person driving an SUV assault car drove into a crowd of peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters on Fifth Avenue, injuring several people.

The weekend of terror began on Saturday night, when a driver targeted peaceful cyclists towards the end of a StreetridersNYC event in Manhattan. Video shows the SUV plunged into the crowd of bikers (warning: graphic content):

The SUV driver races off, leaving the roadway littered with wounded cyclists, with other riders screaming for medical assistance. The Daily News, blaming the car, not the driver, said two people were taken to hospitals for treatment of “minor injuries.”

One of them, Alison Eng, later posted on social media that she had experienced a broken heel in the attack. She said she was grateful for the outpouring of support, and had never felt unsafe at prior Justice Rides by Streetriders NYC (though other riders have been attacked by domestic terrorists other such rides and while protesting for societal equity elsewhere in the city, Streetsblog has reported).

“My dad and I have been attending these justice rides for multiple weeks,” she posted. “There has never been a moment when we felt unsafe. These rides and other protests have been a large part of my life. Every week, I feel empowered as a part of this BLM community.” She ended her post by urging riders, “Please don’t let this die down.”

A police spokesman said an arrest has not yet been made, but the NYPD does have the plate number and is determining whether the driver and the car’s owner were the same person. (A check of the plate in the city’s database revealed only two previous parking tickets.)

Hours later, Long Island residents were shocked to see a motorcade of cars — most with Trump flags unfurled — on the Long Island Expressway. One witness said Nassau County police officers — in uniform — were cheering on the side of the road.

A disgusting display of fascism on the LIE this morning as Trump’s “silent majority” had a caravan of flag-waving vehicles with masked licence plates. Normally, this would be a traffic violation, but the parade route was lined with @NassauCountyPD who were cheering them on. 1/3 — Joshua Sauberman??? #BlackLivesMatter (@JoshForNY) October 4, 2020

Particularly disturbing was the role of police. I find it hard to believe that @NassauExecutive would allow this type of official misconduct on her watch, but it’s become apparent that our nation’s highest paid police force must be defunded and retrained. 3/3 #DefundThePolice — Joshua Sauberman??? #BlackLivesMatter (@JoshForNY) October 4, 2020

Streetsblog reached out to the witness, Joshua Sauberman, to confirm the attendance of uniformed cops. “Yes,” he told us. “They were standing outside their highway patrol cars, in uniform, filming and clapping and waving. Also, important to note that one officer was well into Queens. They had stationed themselves at the Cross Island ramp. The caravan continued on for miles.”

Indeed, the caravan continued to Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, where members of the motorcade chose to express their support for law and order in a bizarre way, tying up traffic and honking in front of Trump Tower. The NYPD said no arrests were made. (Many of the drivers in the entourage had obscured their vehicles’ plates, but one of the cars in the front row, NY plate HXW4272, has four speeding tickets dating back to December, 2018.)

HAPPENING NOW: In front of Trump tower a showing of support for @realDonaldTrump. Traffic on fifth avenue stopped @NY1 pic.twitter.com/roFquuM3yZ — Alyssa Paolicelli (@APaolicelli17) October 4, 2020

Many New Yorkers who have battled for street safety were not surprised that cops made no arrests of the drivers. Indeed, the NYPD’s main union, the Police Benevolent Association has endorsed President Trump for re-election, and its leader, Pat Lynch rallied openly with Trump supporters on Saturday in Staten Island.

Also, police tend to focus their attention on non-drivers who protest, as @belloflonglake pointed out on Twitter:

Holy cow. My friend encountered them on the street and noticed that most of them had blacked out their license plates with tape. She filmed them rolling through a red light and when she asked one how many people he was going to kill today he said 7! — Shops by Bike (@belleoflonglake) October 4, 2020

Streetsblog reached out to the Nassau County Police Department — whose rank and file cops have also endorsed Trump’s re-election — to see if the allegation is under investigation. We did not get an answer.

City Hall also did not offer an immediate comment. City Hall also did not comment about the killing of hero nurse, Clara Kang, who was fatally struck by a motorcyclist on deadly Third Avenue as she bicycled away from her night shift at NYU Langone–Brooklyn on Saturday morning.

Transportation Alternatives Executive Director Danny Harris slammed the city for not doing enough to keep all New Yorkers, let alone heroic frontline workers, safe during the coronavirus pandemic — when city officials urged people to ride bikes: