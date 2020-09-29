A Round and a Roundy: Cuomo’s Mystery Train

This week, national treasure editorial cartoonist Bill Roundy takes the classic villain/lady on the train tracks bit and subtracts the mustache but adds in a victim or two.

Yes, there’s Gov. Cuomo still bull-headedly pursuing a “wrong way” AirTrain between LaGuardia Airport and an already overcrowded subway train and an unconnected LIRR spur line at Citi Field. As we’ve also reported, the entire project is basically a people mover to a parking lot.

Meanwhile, about to be crushed are the many reasons why Cuomo shouldn’t do it (our favorite? “Looking at a map even once”).

The FAA just finished a round of public hearings, so stay tuned for the next steps for Cuomo’s AirTrain boondoggle.

In the meantime, all of Bill Roundy’s cartoons are archived here.