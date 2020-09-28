Hit-And-Run Drivers Kill Two Men in Separate Incidents

Two more New Yorkers are dead as a result of careless driving — with both drivers speeding off as their victims died in the road.

Both incidents were early this morning, according to the NYPD:

At around 2:50, cops discovered a man with severe head trauma in front of a building on Lenox Avenue near 125th Street in Harlem. The Collision Investigation Squad investigated and ruled that the male pedestrian was “struck by an unknown vehicle, which then fled.” The vehicle has not been identified, but cops are continuing the investigation.

Three hours later in Queens, a pedestrian was struck on the Long Island Expressway near exit 19 for Woodhaven Boulevard in Rego Park. Cops said the pedestrian was in a westbound travel lane when he was hit by the driver, who also fled. No other details were provided.

Police did not release the name of the vicim in either case.

This is a developing story. Check back later.