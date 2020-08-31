A Round and a Roundy: Who Will Save the MTA?

This week’s cartoon by Bill Roundy is inspired by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s reluctance to help transit systems across the country deal with the perfect storm of problems: a COVID-19 pandemic that sickened workforces, eliminated virtually all ridership except essential workers, and basically eliminated revenue.

MTA officials and Gov. Cuomo have said that only a massive influx of federal cash is the only thing that can save the system at this point.

But that cash bailout would have to make it past McConnell’s desk in the Russell Senate Office Building, which at this point seems unlikely. The Kentucky lawmaker has not commented when asked about the money, and adjourned the Senate until Sept. 8 anyway.

Meanwhile, MTA officials, as our cartoonist depicts them, have run out of ideas as they near the abyss. As our own Dave Colon reported earlier in the month, the MTA does have some options, but none is palatable.

Hence this cartoon. Enjoy.

All of Bill Roundy’s cartoons are archived here.