Monday’s Headlines: The Mayor’s Sham Surface Transportation Panel Edition

The jersey barrier of silence is starting to crumble.

Over the weekend, Dan Rivoli of NY1 finally got what all of us have been eagerly courting: a member of the mayor’s Surface Transportation Committee to finally crack and reveal — on the record — how frustrated members of the panel are that so few of its recommendations are being implemented quickly, while the pandemic (which was the stated reason for the panel) continues.

We’d heard from several members of the panel who wanted to only whisper, but Riders Alliance Executive Director Betsy Plum really called out the mayor for receiving the panel’s ideas and then burying them “somewhere far beneath City Hall.”

“We came up with what I felt were good progressive recommendations but then one day, mid-June, everything went silent,” Plum told the news channel, referring to creating HOV lanes, reducing the number of placards, creating more loading zones for package delivery trucks and cabs, eliminating the NYPD’s role in traffic and parking enforcement, and installing 40 miles of bus lanes this summer.

.Plum told Rivoli that panel members followed up with City Hall, but heard only “crickets.”

“For me, that really does fall squarely and nearly entirely on the mayor himself and his most senior leaders,” she said.

When we heard the same thing earlier last month, we reached out to City Hall spokesman Mitch Schwartz and begged him to get ahead of the story.

“Don’t believe a formal report was ever expected from the panel,” he said. “But, of course, we’ve met with them and we’re talking through their ideas. I don’t have more than that for you at the moment.”

Perhaps the mayor and his press team will be more talkative today…

In other news: