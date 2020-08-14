Friday’s Headlines: Steve Levin Takes on the Placard Class Edition

Placard perps are on notice (you know, like the time before and the time before that).

We finally got a chance to go outside and cover something yesterday — and it was like Rip Van Winkle was our assignment editor: There was Council Member Steve Levin on Jay St. in Downtown Brooklyn complaining of illegally parked NYPD and FDNY vehicles beneath a clear, dark red, “No stopping” sign.

The specific FDNY car in question — blocking the temporary “protected” bike lane, whose barrels had been tossed onto the sidewalk — had 17 speeding tickets and three red-light camera tickets on its record.

“Enough is enough!” Levin said, promising action (beyond the existing City Council effort and the mayor’s promise of an entirely new placard crackdown system next year, that is). As he spoke, cyclists, including a family with two young kids, were forced into the roadway to get around the illegally parked placard perp. (We reported the car to 311, but the case was closed an hour later by the NYPD without so much as a cop checking out the violation. So clearly 311 isn’t working.)

This ?@FDNY? firefighter, illegally parked in the ?@NYC_DOT? Jay St. “protected” bike lane, has 17 speeding tickets and three red-light tickets, which ?@HowsMyDrivingNY? would tell us if ?@Twitter? hadn’t suspended it: https://t.co/rpB1CQvvwz pic.twitter.com/BPcLKFqACU — Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) August 13, 2020

Levin’s promise to find a solution comes months after he also promised to end the placard corruption on nearby Schermerhorn Street. His frustration with the NYPD — who continue to park in that crucial downtown bike lane — is palpable.

“I have 16 months left in the council,” he said. “I’m done with this. I’m just done.”

Our guess is that the NYPD, FDNY and all the holders of fake placards will outlast the Williamsburg lawmaker’s tenure.

The good news is that Levin vowed to propose new legislation, including perhaps empowering the public to bust these villains themselves (just as regular people can report idling vehicles under the “Billy Never Idles” initiative).

