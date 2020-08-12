Wednesday’s Headlines: The New York Post Hates New York Edition

Wow, the New York Post is really heavily pushing the narrative that New York — the city where Murdoch loses all that money on a newspaper bearing the city’s name — is going down the tubes.

The latest example? Yesterday’s story that everyone is moving out. That comes on top of relentless coverage of every minor increase in reported crime, and Tuesday’s editorial that the city “is headed for a serious decline.”

Really? Can’t we all just hold on? De Blasio is almost out of office!

In other news: