Tuesday’s Headlines: Speaker Johnson’s Dirty Double Dealing Edition

Remember all those earnest, droopy-eyed looks Council Speaker Corey Johnson gave when he oh-so-reluctantly inked his budget deal with Mayor de Blasio — how Johnson suggested that he was crushed that he couldn’t push the mayor for more cuts to the NYPD budget beyond the entirely cosmetic (as the Times put it) cold cut slices he achieved?

Yeah, well, Johnson was more or less faking.

That’s one way to read Shant Sharigian’s bombshell in the Daily News late Monday that Johnson doled out millions of dollars in discretionary funding to council members who voted “yes” for the budget and cut discretionary funds from progressive lawmakers who heeded the message of Black Lives Matter protesters in calling for the NYPD to be reined in (see yesterday’s headlines for a reminder of why).

The payoffs suggest more than just Johnson using all the tools at his disposal to maintain order from a restive body with 51 opinionated people who look in the mirror every morning and say, “Hello, future Mayor!” As the Times reported, the payoffs are another battle in the ongoing civil war inside the Black, Latino and Asian Caucus over policing matters, with Black “establishment” leaders like Laurie Cumbo supporting more police (and shouting down Black Lives Matter protesters as “colonizers”) and upstarts such as Antonio Reynoso pointing out that his Bushwick constituents believe, “We have wrongly been told our whole lives that police keep us safe.”

On this issue, Johnson has emboldened the Establishment. It’s a bad look for someone who hopes to succeed Bill de Blasio, who campaigned on the notion of “A Tale of Two Cities,” but then governed like someone who never read the book.

In other news: