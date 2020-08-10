Monday’s Headlines: Dermot Shea’s Police State Edition

The NYPD needs a damage control specialist. Or at least tourniquets for all its self-inflicted wounds.

The bottom line is the agency needs to stop making the same mistake over and over.

The latest display of racist overpolicing came on Friday afternoon, when a small squadron of heavily armed cops showed up at the Midtown home of Black Lives Matter protester Derrick Ingram to apparently arrest him for allegedly screaming in a cop’s ear during a rally earlier in the year. It was a six-hour standoff.

“The tremendous show of force renewed questions about how the Police Department is addressing the protests for racial justice that have continued in New York for weeks and how they are dealing with those who participate in them,” the Times reported, in an understatement, given that the same story offered such details as a police helicopter, police dogs, a barricaded street, two dozen police vehicles and “dozens of officers, including some who were wearing tactical gear and carrying shields.”

And get this: The NYPD didn’t even have a warrant for Ingram’s arrest. This was strictly intimidation. (Gothamist also covered. And Council Speaker Corey Johnson was not pleased. Other outlets, like the Daily News and the Post, picked up the story when Ingram turned himself in on Saturday to be booked on the minor charge that precipitated such a major show of force.)

NYPD has left. Still no warrant provided. https://t.co/8m5CucOk8S pic.twitter.com/mVcDmcaX8n — Warriors in The Garden (@WarriorsITG) August 7, 2020

It comes after the NYPD got lightly scolded by its boss-on-paper, Mayor de Blasio, for last month’s kidnap-style arrest (or “fascism,” according to Tiffany Caban) of another protester wanted for a non-violent crime, and comes after key officials in the NYPD brass openly defied the city’s democratic process, which also came after police meted out the kind of brutality that the protesters have been decrying.

And Friday’s misconduct came after Jake Offenhartz — who is kicking ass on policing coverage right now — reported last week that the NYPD worked with an informant to trick one protester into committing a crime he might not have attempted otherwise.

Just as they did with Muslim-Americans in Brooklyn after 9/11, the cops are doing more than just keeping tabs on people — they’re entrapping people. (So much for “protect and serve” — it’s now “suspect and unnerve.”)

In other news: