Mayor to Trump: Keep Your Troops Off Our Streets

Back off, Mr. President.

Mayor de Blasio today informed President Trump that federal troops “are not needed” and would “bring way more harm than good,” citing federal troops’ aggressive and possibly illegal arrests of peaceful protesters in Portland — which the president as vowed to replicate in other cities run by Democrats.

De Blasio called the president’s deployment of unidentified Homeland Security troops “deeply troubling.”

“We do not consent. We object,” he wrote.

The mayor’s letter comes two days after Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler wrote a similar letter Attorney General William Barr and Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf decrying the deployment of troops as “unacceptable and chilling.”

That letter was also signed by the mayors of Atlanta (Keisha Lance Bottoms), Chicago (Lori Lightfoot), Washington (Murial Bowser), Seattle (Jenny Durkan) and Kansas City (Quinton Lucas). All are Democrats.

Today, Mayors from around the country took a stand against unilateral federal intervention in our cities, calling for immediate removal of the President’s “Rapid Deployment Unit” squads and for a congressional investigation of their unconstitutional terror tactics. pic.twitter.com/akgHn7hPWz — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 20, 2020

The departments of Justice and Homeland Security did not respond to a request for comment. In prior days, Wolf had said he deployed troops to battle “violent anarchists.”

“We will prevail,” he said.

For his part, President Trump said more federal troops would be deployed, though he offered no timetable.

“We’re sending law enforcement,” he told reporters on Tuesday. “We’re not going to let this happen in our country, all run by liberal Democrats.”

He specifically named New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit, Baltimore and Oakland as hotbeds of supposed violence and insufficient police response.

Mayor de Blasio’s letter was released hours after the NYPD cleared out the Occupy City Hall protest encampment, a move that some observers believe was an effort to forestall federal involvement by showing that the city could handle its own business by itself.

A WNYC reporter asked the mayor if his decision to clear the plaza “prompted by concerns that federal agents might come in and do it for you?”

The mayor denied it.

“This is something that’s been discussed over several weeks, really looking at how this gathering had gotten really small – I think it was about 50 people at the time it was cleared,” he said.

Here is the mayor’s letter in full: