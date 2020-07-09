Thursday’s Headlines: Letitia James Calls for NYPD Reform Edition

The story of the day yesterday was the preliminary report handed down by state Attorney General Letitia James, who said the NYPD needs to be dramatically reformed. [Full report PDF]

Everyone took a bite out of the 50-something page document. The Daily News was surprisingly light on details. The Post, of course, homed in on one detail for its right-wing base, demeaning James’s suggestion that the NYPD be overseen by a citizens committee — a proposal that the Times played as entirely credible. (We had an opinion piece calling for Council control of the cops.)

Gothamist played it surprisingly muted.

James’s report comes amid a backdrop of the mayor saying he supports police reform, including a bill to ban chokeholds, while the NYPD brass who work for him continue to defy him. On Wednesday, NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan did so yet again, saying the chokehold bill would make it impossible to do their jobs (NY Post). Well, it would at least make it impossible to do their jobs brutally, so Monahan is at least partly right.

In other news: