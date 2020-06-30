Tuesday’s Headlines: Now We’ve Seen It All Edition

What’s that old expression? “If you live long enough, you’ll see everything”?

Well, we were reminded of that on Monday, when the restaurateurs and business owners on Arthur Avenue showed Gothamist an amazing plan to turn the main street of Bronx’s Little Italy into an open-air piazza filled with restaurant tables, umbrellas, waiters and abbondanza!

And no cars.

It’s an awesome plan — but we couldn’t help but remember that less than a year ago, Peter Madonia, the director of the neighborhood’s business group, wrote a Daily News op-ed begging the city to not remove any parking because the area’s businesses were so dependent on car drivers to eek out a living.

“We need parking spaces; they are always at a premium,” he whined. “If the city installed as many bike lanes in Belmont and Arthur Ave. as they plan to do on the Upper West Side, we’d be out of business in less than a year. … Ever seen a bike rider balance two mozzarella balls, 10 pounds of meat and a loaf of bread on their handlebars for the miles-long journey to Park Slope or Pleasantville?”

Well, that was then. Now Madonia has finally seen the light, telling Gothamist, “We’re expanding our own vision to something we never thought about before. In a crisis, there is sometimes opportunity, and there’s an opportunity to create a real piazza in the middle of the Bronx that never existed before.”

Well, welcome to the 21st century, Peter. We’ll catch up with you next time we ride through Belmont.

In other news on Monday: