Another Bronx Cyclist Has Been Killed — Third in Two Weeks A Bronx cyclist was killed by the driver of a Jeep assault vehicle under murky circumstances, with the NYPD blaming the victim, yet providing no evidence.

According to cops, On Saturday at around 5 p.m., Edward Marrow, 43, was riding an e-bike southbound on the Pelham Bay Bridge inside Pelham Bay Park on the span’s eastern (and only) sidewalk, which has four lanes for speeding cars, but no separate protection for cyclists.

At some point on the span, Marrow “lost control and fell off the sidewalk entering the roadway,” police said, where he was hit by the northbound driver.

Marrow suffered severe head trauma and was taken to Jacobi Hospital, where he died. The driver, whose name was not released, stayed on the scene and was not charged.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, declining to provide any additional information. (Indeed, the original police statement had the wrong location for the crash.)

Saturday’s fatal crash represents the third death of a cyclist in the Bronx this month. On June 8, Ivan Morales died injuries he sustained three days earlier in a crash on Willis Avenue. Three days later, Jose Garcia was run down by a truck driver who had swerved to avoid a double-parked car on Park Avenue three blocks away.

So far this year, eight cyclists have been killed. That number is slightly higher than a typical year in New York City, despite the substantial decrease in car traffic during the coronavirus pandemic. Overall injuries to cyclists are way down this year, except in the Bronx. Last week, injuries in the borough increased compaired to the same period last year, as Streetsblog reported.